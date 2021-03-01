BUPA Luxol’s Kyree Elder and Starlites GIG’s Steffi De Martino are the BOV Most Valuable Players for the period October-December 2020.

The BOV MVP awards are replacing the BOV Player of the Month Awards.

With teams playing fewer matches per month to maintain the highest level of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the top performers over a few months are being selected for the individual awards.

Luxol’s American forward Kyree Elder, in his first season in Malta was the top performer in the BOV Men’s First Division League.

The 6’5” forward from Antioch Tennessee notched 193 points in his five matches, with 41% from the distance, and 75% from the free throw line.

Demartino’s constant high performances have earned her seven individual awards, her first coming in December 2011. Her performances have helped Starlites to a 100%-win record so far this season with her notching 96 points in Starlites’ four league games and the Knockout round.

The winners were presented with a commemorative trophy by Stefan Abela, Community Relations Officer at Bank of Valletta observing health and safety protocols.