Last year’s Crucible runner-up Kyren Wilson came from 5-2 down to score a 13-8 win over one of the pre-tournament favourites Neil Robertson, booking a place in the semi-finals.

Wilson beat Judd Trump at the same stage last year and once again got the better of one of the giants of the game to reach the one-table situation. He has appeared in at least the quarter-finals for six consecutive years and is now through to his third semi.

Wilson lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final last year; the only thing he has to do to prove his Crucible pedigree is to go one step further and lift the trophy.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta