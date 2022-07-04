Nick Kyrgios overcame a right shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in five sets and make the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

Back on his best behaviour after his stormy and bitter third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian came through 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2.

Eight years after making his first Wimbledon quarter-final, the fiery 27-year-old will take on Chile’s Cristian Garin for a place in the semi-finals.

