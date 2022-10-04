Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will seek to have an assault charge against him dismissed on mental health grounds, Australian media reported Tuesday.

Kyrgios’s lawyer appeared for him at a hearing in the magistrates’ court of the Australian Capital Territory, where he faces a charge of common assault.

The 27-year-old Australian player, who was not required to appear for the largely administrative hearing, is in Tokyo to take part in the Japan Open.

Kyrgios beat Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3, 6-1 in his opening match on Tuesday and then told reporters there was “only so much I can say about” the court case.

“I’m here in Japan playing tennis, I’m not back home at the moment so what will be will be with that,” he said.

“The next meeting will be on February 3 so that’s all that I can really say about it now.”