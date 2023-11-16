Australian Nick Kyrgios said he is doing everything he can to get back on court and is taking inspiration from Alexander Zverev in his recovery from serious injury.

Kyrgios, the one-time world number 13, had knee surgery in January and then aborted comeback plans at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

He is yet to set a date for his return, and told the Tennis Channel "the stars have to align a little bit".

"After last year, I had such a great year, and I'm so hungry to get back out there," he told the broadcaster late Wednesday on the sidelines of the ATP Finals in Turin, where he made his debut in the commentary box.

"So I'm doing everything I can to get back out there. Obviously, you know how injuries are every day, just doing the rehab, doing the gym work."

