Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time from knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The world number 19 has not appeared on the tour since playing in Tokyo last October following his run to the US Open quarter-finals the previous month.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

