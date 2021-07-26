Valletta striker Kyrian Nwoko is still on course to complete a move abroad but his now looked set to sign for St Patrick’s FC in Ireland and not Linfield.

The Times of Malta had reported last month that he was on the verge of joining Northern Ireland side Linfield, pending he obtains a work permit.

However, it is understood that Nwoko has failed to secure the necessary work permit and the transfer has now fallen through.

Nwoko is now in talks to join Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic FC and a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

