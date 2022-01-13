Former Malta international striker Kyrian Nwoko has accused the national team selectors over the ‘unfair’ treatment he suffered due to his stance of not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former Valletta FC striker related what he went through and said that he was excluded from national team selection because of his refusal of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nwoko’s comments relates to the events of last May when the national team players were asked to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine ahead of their departure for a training camp in Austria.

The former Valletta striker accused the Malta FA of organising a PR stunt on the day the players received a vaccine with the presence of Health Minister Chris Fearne and top officials from the MFA and the government present.

