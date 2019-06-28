The 43rd edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu – Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija will be taking place on Saturday at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

Details of the 16 singers participating in the final were announced recently by Carmelo Schembri, chairman of the voluntary organisation L-Għanja tal-Poplu during the launch of the festival, which took place at the former naval hospital at Bighi, Kalkara, which is being used by Heritage Malta at present.

During this year’s edition of the festival, a number of Heri­tage Malta sites will be featured in the visual introductions for each singer. This was agreed in order to emphasise the fact that, just as our country’s vibrant history has shaped our identity, so has our native language evolved over the years to play a pivotal part in our traditional music and beyond, to the point that today it is an essential aspect of our intangible heritage that needs to be protected and kept alive.

A total of 111 songs were submitted for this year’s edition, of which the finalists were chosen following two eliminatory sessions by two separate jury panels. The 16 songs that will be performed at the final on Saturday evening are featured herewith. All of the songs performed will be accompanied by the Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Mro Joe Brown.

Local artists Hooligan and Mike Spiteri will be given awards of recognition for their work and contribution to the advancement of Maltese songs. Last year’s winner Michela Galea will be giving a guest performance of her song Mhux Kulma Jleqq Deheb, while singer-songwriter Corazon will be the presenter on the night.

Songs and singers (Authors, composers)

Fil-Klassi – Ishmael Grech (Mark Cachia)

Jekk Tafx Min Jien – Nedved Galea (Dorian Psaila, Kaya Priscilla Giordano Psaila)

Bejn L-Erba’ Ħitan – Kayley Cuschieri (Alexander Ellul, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

Id-Ditta Tal-Ġlekk – Joseph Refalo (Pamela Bezzina, Alexander Debono)

Ħallini Nħobbok – Jade Vella (Fleur Balzan, Paul Giordimaina)

Għadu Mhux il-Waqt – Janice Mangion (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Mark Scicluna)

Din Għalik – Francesca Zammit (Francesca Zammit u Julie Pomorski, Francesca Zammit)

Pjazza Ġdida – Mark Cachia (Mark Cachia)

Misraħ Ġawhra – Dorcas (Joe Julian Farrugia, Dorcas Debono)

Fil-Ħoġor tat-Tieqa – Ruth Portelli (Ruth Portelli, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

Mhux Li Kien – Justine Bezzina (Joe Julian Farrugia, Glen Vella)

Dawl Għajnejja – Fabrizio Faniello (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Cyprian Cassar u Fabrizio Faniello)

Tfewwaħ – Cherylis (Cherylis Camilleri)

Minn Kajfas Għal Għand Pilatu – Rachel Lowell (Rachel Lowell)

Vuċijiet – Maria Spiteri (Maria Spiteri)

Il-Verità – Philip Vella (Philip Vella)

L-Għanja tal-Poplu – Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija is organised by the L-Għanja tal-Poplu committee in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal and L-Akkademja tal-Malti. L-Għanja tal-Poplu is supported by Arts Council Malta – Cultural Partnership Agreement. Tickets are available online at www.kultura.mt.