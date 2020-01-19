L-Għaqda tal-Pawlini, Il-Kummissjoni tal-50 Sena and St Paul Shipwrecked church archpriest David Cilia recently paid a visit to President George Vella and Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Mario Cassar, the president of L-Għaqda tal-Pawlini, explained to Dr Vella what the society stood for and its contribution to Valletta’s community as well as its role in the organisation of the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck. He also detailed the activities that will be held to commemorate the society’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The group then met Mgr Scicluna at the Curia. The society presented a photograph of Melchiorre Gafà’s statue of St Paul as well as other tokens to both the President and the Archbishop.

