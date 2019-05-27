CareMalta organised an event on the eve of L-Imnarja at the Żejtun Home, one of the homes it operates. The residents were welcomed to this special event along with a number of residents from the other eight homes, as well as residents from HILA homes, the disability sector within Vassallo Group. The company’s top management and other guests, including Renzo Degabriele (CEO) and Alexia Vella (assistant director) of the Active Ageing and Community Care Directorate, were present.

The reception area was completely transformed to display an interesting exhibition of fruit and vegetables along with a showcase of old farm equipment related to this feast. One of the residents at this home also displayed his personal collection of wooden handmade works.

The main event was held in the garden, where an exhibition of animals was on display for the residents to enjoy. Animals included sheep, goats, cows, peacocks, ducks, rabbits, tortoises, geese, as well as a pony. A number of gazebos were set up along with stalls for drinks, ice cream and freshly cooked imqaret apart from a fenkata prepared for the local residents and finger food for all the guests along with live entertainment. A raffle was also drawn, with a number of hampers given out as prizes to the winners.