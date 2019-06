Celebrations marking the feast of St Peter and St Paul (L-Imnarja) will start this evening in Buskett Gardens, and continue tomorrow. The festivities will include traditional Maltese folk singing (għana), animal and vegetable shows, including a pharaoh hound dog show at 8.30pm, historical re-enactments, and a showcase of traditional artisanship. Liturgical services will be held at the Mdina Cathedral tomorrow morning. In the afternoon there will be horse and donkey races in the road leading from Saqqajja Hill to Siġġiewi. The feast will also be celebrated in Nadur.

