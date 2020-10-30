The 17th edition of L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank campaign in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) has been launched.

Piggy banks will this year be made from recycled material, marking an environmentally-friendly change from the plastic traditionally used.

The three new piggy banks feature drawings from three winners of a competition organised for this purpose, which had attracted the participation of 91 children during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The guiding theme given to the children was ‘Support’. Participants were between four and 13 years old.

In a speech for the occasion, President George Vella thanked everyone involved in this annual event. He explained how this year is a very difficult one for the MCCFF which, like other organisations, had to cancel a number of activities that normally took place, including Rockestra and the Fun Run.



The President encouraged students, together with their schoolteachers, to contribute to the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign to help instil a sense of altruism and solidarity among students and get them to unite for a noble goal of raising funds in aid of the MCCFF.

Although the president's wife, Miriam Vella, will not be visiting schools this year because of COVID-19, she will still be delivering a virtual message to all students.



Charles Azzopardi, on behalf of Bank of Valletta, explained how this year’s BOV Piggy Bank campaign will be a challenging one as schools are operating differently, with some students following online lessons.

He appealed to all students to contribute a small donation which, when added to that of many others, could mean a substantial sum for those in need.