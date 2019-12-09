President George Vella said on Monday that the annual fundraiser in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation will go ahead as planned, despite calls for it to be postponed because of the current political crisis.

“Sick people do not choose when they need help”, President George Vella said during a visit to the Public Broadcasting Services, which will be televising the annual marathon event on December 26.

He was referring to calls from different quarters to postpone the event which is meant to be a unifying factor for the nation.

During the visit, an agreement was signed over this year's detailed plans for the event.

The agreement was signed by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi representing the MCCFF and PBS CEO Charles Dalli.

Earlier on Monday, Ms Mizzi called on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to step down as soon as possible and make way for his deputy, Chris Fearne.