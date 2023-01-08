The feast of the Epiphany will be celebrated in Xagħra with the Cavalcata dei Re Magi (The Arrival of the Magi) at the basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady, Xagħra, at 10.30am on Sunday.

Prior to the arrival of the Magi, archpriest Carmelo Refalo will celebrate Mass for children, accompanied by their parents, at 10am.

The Three Wise Men will arrive on horseback from different directions and converge on Victoria Square, accompanied by servants carrying the three biblical gifts – gold, incense and myrrh.

The Magi will then offer their gifts to Baby Jesus in a re-enactment organised by the Għaqda Milied fix-Xagħra with the collaboration of the Xagħra parish, Xagħra local council and the Gozo Ministry.

Meanwhile, to keep up with tradition, this year a total of 41 cribs were put on display by families and entities in various places around Xagħra.

Għaqda Milied fix-Xagħra president, Elvin Borg, said Xagħra was, once again, transformed in a Christmas village – ir-raħal tal-presepju.

The society, which organises various activities during Christmas, especially for children, has been in existence since 2004.