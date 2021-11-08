The Malta U-21’s national team are closing in on their biggest test in their 2023 U-21’s European qualifications as they will cross swords with 2019 champions Spain on Friday, at the Centenary Stadium.

Spain are currently topping Group C with 12 points after winning their opening four games including against second-place Russia, whom they will face following their Malta meeting.

They have scored 12 goals in four games and conceded just three, including twice against Slovakia in a hard-fought 3-2 victory in October.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.