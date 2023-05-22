Football and beyond rallied around Vinicius Junior on Monday, demanding action against racism, after the Real Madrid star was abused once again in Spain’s La Liga.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international forward was targeted during a 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday and was later sent off.

Vinicius issued a strongly worded statement afterwards saying that La Liga “belongs to racists” and several Brazilian players past and present offered their support.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the abuse, telling a news conference at the close of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan: “He was attacked. He was called a ‘monkey’.”

