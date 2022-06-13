La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Monday the Spanish league has already filed a complaint against Manchester City over the deal to sign Erling Haaland and will take action against PSG’s offer to Kylian Mbappe this week.

City won the race to buy Haaland from Borussia Dortmund after paying the striker’s £51 million ($63 million) release clause release clause but the deal, including salary and agents fees, could reportedly exceed £250 million.

Mbappe’s new three-year contract will see PSG pay the Frenchman a yearly salary of between 40 and 50 million euros.

After Mbappe’s extension was confirmed last month, despite Real Madrid’s attempts to sign the 23-year-old, La Liga said they would complain to UEFA, the French administrative courts and the European Union.

