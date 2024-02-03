La Liga are using a lip-reader to investigate Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham allegedly insulting Getafe forward Mason Greenwood, the Spanish top flight told AFP Saturday.

Bellingham appeared to say something to his fellow Englishman during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

“Getafe filed a complaint to the La Liga match director and, as is normal on these occasions, (the league) has asked for an expert lip-reading report to investigate the matter and act on the basis of what is proven,” a La Liga spokesman said.

Greenwood, 22, is on loan until the end of the season from Manchester United.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com