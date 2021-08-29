Barcelona’s match against Sevilla next month is one of two games that have been postponed by La Liga in Spain after it lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the release of players for upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers.

Barcelona’s visit to Seville and Villarreal’s home game with Alaves were both due to be played on Saturday, September 11.

However, they will now go ahead at a later date, while La Liga has also decided to shake up the remaining fixtures for that weekend after the failure of its appeal.

La Liga had contested FIFA’s insistence that players be released for duty with their countries, with South American national teams each playing three World Cup qualifiers in eight days between September 2 and 9.

