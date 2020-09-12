La Liga begins on Saturday without its top teams and still without fans but with hope that an unusual summer could lead to a season of surprises.

Lionel Messi has stayed but will be playing a friendly against Segunda B’s Gimnastic Tarragona on Saturday because Barcelona do not start their league campaign under new coach Ronald Koeman until the third round.

Barca, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have been granted extra time off, meaning the top four from last term will all be absent on the first weekend, when only seven fixtures are taking place.

