Spain’s La Liga is challenging the legality of Kylian Mbappe’s new contract claiming Paris Saint-Germain breached financial fair-play regulations to sabotage the France World Cup winner’s seemingly certain move to Real Madrid.

La Liga are furious at the snub served up to Real by Mbappe’s shock decision to remain in Paris after a mouth-wateringly improved deal from the Qatari-backed capital side.

The Spanish league’s lawyer Juan Branco announced this latest plan of action which comes 48 hours after La Liga lodged a complaint to UEFA about PSG “continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.