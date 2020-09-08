La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he was never seriously worried about the impact on the league if Lionel Messi had left Barcelona this summer.

Messi admitted defeat on Friday in his attempt to find a way out of Barca, insisting the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu had "broken his word" over an exit clause in his contract.

La Liga had previously intervened in the dispute by announcing Messi's 700-million-euro release clause still applied, a statement later rejected by Messi's agent and father Jorge.

