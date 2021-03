Well-known sculptor Michael Camilleri Cauchi is putting on the finishing touches to a statue of Our Lady of Sorrows – La Pietà. Commissioned by a private collector, the statue was sculpted in mahogany by Camilleri, aided by his son Adonai, who also designed the cross and the halos. The statue is being displayed in various churches and exhibitions.

