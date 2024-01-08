A group of students studying music at La Stella Band Club performed a Christmas concert at Villa Rundle Garden in Victoria to raise funds for Ethiopia.

On the initiative of Moviment Ġesù fil-Proxxmu (Jesus in Thy Neighbour Movement), seven Gozitans and a person from Malta will be undertaking a missionary visit to Ethiopia between February 1 and 22.

The group will be working on two projects – a water borehole in Bitawoshi and the refurbishment of a school in Pugnido. Two doctors are accompanying the group and carrying out work at a hospital in Bonga. The group will also be visiting hospitals run by the Sisters of Mother Teresa in Jimma and Gambella.

The concert at Villa Rundle Garden was presented by Francesco Pio Attard. Attending the event was La Stella musical director John Galea.