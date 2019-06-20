On the occasion of the feast of St George last Sunday, the La Stella Philharmonic Society held a reception at the society’s band club in Victoria. Addressing the gathering were the society’s president Michael Formosa, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi. Present for the reception were, among other personalities, band director John Galea, Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri, Victoria mayor Josef Schembri, former Speaker Anton Tabone, the society’s spiritual director Mgr Joseph Farrugia and members of the Franciscan community led by Fr Guardian Joe Xerri. Guests were given a copy of the 45th annual publication which this year was dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the titular statue of St George.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.