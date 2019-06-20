On the occasion of the feast of St George last Sunday, the La Stella Philharmonic Society held a reception at the society’s band club in Victoria. Addressing the gathering were the society’s president Michael Formosa, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi. Present for the reception were, among other personalities, band director John Galea, Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri, Victoria mayor Josef Schembri, former Speaker Anton Tabone, the society’s spiritual director Mgr Joseph Farrugia and members of the Franciscan community led by Fr Guardian Joe Xerri. Guests were given a copy of the 45th annual publication which this year was dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the titular statue of St George.
