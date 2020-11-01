The La Stella Philharmonic Society has inaugurated a new monument on its burial place at the Victoria cemetery. The monument is the work of R. Pisani Art Marble and represents an angel in a sombre posture carrying the laid-down standard of the society next to other musical instruments. The monument carries an inscription evoking a prayer from the hymn Al Glorioso Martire, composed by the late conductor of the La Stella Band, Giuseppe Giardini Vella, who is buried in these graves. The lyrics of the hymn were penned by Luigi Billion.

