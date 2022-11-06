Malta is a small archipelago of islands situated in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea.

Thanks to its location it has an unparalleled rich history, with three UNESCO World Heritage sites – including Ġgantija Temples – which are the oldest free-standing structures in the world.

Malta also boasts having one of the best climates in the world, with over 300 days of sunshine every year.

Due to its size – being one of the smallest countries in the world – it is easy to get around and explore the beautiful islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Malta has two official languages; Maltese and English, with English spoken almost everywhere, and Malta has daily European flight connections – only a few hours from most of Europe’s capitals.

Click here for full story