Maltese runners have a new race to look forward to as the first edition of the Intersport La Valette Marathon is set to be held on Sunday, April 24.

The marathon, which is the brainchild of Matthew Pace, Charlie Demanuele and Fabio Spiteri, is set to feature a full marathon, a half marathon and a walkathon and short distance relays, starting at the Sliema Seafront with the finishing line set in front of the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa.

So far, the race has already attracted an encouraging number of participants as 775 have already registered and have the support of 14 sponsors, including VisitMalta.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Pace said that the main idea behind the creation of this race was to try and combine Malta’s ideal climate, its easy access to mainland Europe and an outstanding history.

“Malta really is the perfect location for sports,” Pace said.

