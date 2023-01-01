The new year always brings a promise of hope and change, to tap into these possibilities requires commitment and dedication.

Running a Marathon or Half Marathon is a life-changing and far-reaching experience, empowering the runner way beyond what is the seemingly obvious advantages.

At CORSA we have five good reasons to take part in the Intersport La Valette Marathon on February 5.

REASON ONE

This is a race designed by runners, for runners.

The Intersport La Valette Marathon has been created by Charlie Demanuele, Fabio Spiteri and Matthew Pace, who have a combined experience in sports of almost 85 years of running, cycling and swimming.

Read the full article on www.sportsdesk.com.mt