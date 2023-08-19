A waterpolo official close to Clifton Grima allegedly told an anti-doping official he would report him to the minister and have his boss transferred when they disagreed on the way players were chosen for doping tests.

Labour activist Rainer Scerri – who is also an official at the Neptunes waterpolo club – faces disciplinary action after an anti-doping report was sent to the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, describing his alleged outburst when his team was informed that two players were selected for doping testing.

The incident happened on July 19 at Tal-Qroqq national pool following a match between Neptunes and Sliema. The report, written by the anti-doping official in charge on the day, says Scerri and other club officials protested over the way players were chosen and urged them not to take the test.

Scerri said he intended to report the matter to the minister, took a photo of the anti-doping official’s badge and threatened the anti-doping chief he could even get a transfer, according to the report.

Contacted for comment, Scerri, who has a history of brushes with the law, admitted he might have acted “aggressively due to the adrenaline rush after the match” but categorically denied he made the threats.

He claimed he is not the minister’s driver and never threatened he would report the matter to Grima or attempt to have anyone transferred from their job and had no objection to players being tested.

The report says Scerri and other Neptunes officials demanded the anti-doping officials select the players by means of a random draw. The anti-doping official said Scerri strongly urged his players to refuse the doping test and said he would report the matter to the minister.

According to the report, Scerri also added that he is the minister’s personal driver, took a photo of the anti-doping official’s badge and added that the CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) – Luciano Busuttil – would be transferred if need be.

A video doing the rounds on WhatsApp appears to show Scerri arguing with the anti-doping official, gesturing with a mobile phone in his hands surrounded by several players and club officials.

The conversation is inaudible in many parts though.

A video of part of the incident.

‘Storm in a teacup’

Contacted for comment, Scerri said: “I apologise if I were a little aggressive due to the adrenaline rush after the match and if I spoke inappropriately. But I never mentioned the minister and never said anyone would get a transfer.

“I’m all for doping tests. But I insisted with the anti-doping official for an explanation as to how the players were chosen and he said he would only refrain from performing the tests if the CEO [Luciano Busuttil] told him to. So, we called Dr Busuttil who assured me he would make sure the testing was done fairly and according to the standard procedure. I only took a photo of the badge because the anti-doping official himself told me to, so that I know who he is.

“I joined the officials for testing and the procedure was followed in the most professional way. When all was done, we left the place amicably. This story is a storm in a teacup.”

Minister keeps his distance from incident

Contacted for comment, Education and Sports Minister Clifton Grima said Scerri is not his driver and was never part of his ministry’s secretariat.

“I am informed that doping tests on the day were conducted as per regulations and laws. In all honesty, I also received a footage of the ‘incident’ and nowhere is anyone heard mentioning my name.

“It is pertinent to note that as cabinet member I was responsible for the introduction of more stringent legislation to ensure sport integrity and governance. Also under my watch, AIMS was established with unanimous support and approval of the house.”

He added that prior to the beginning of his political life, he reported alleged acts of corruption in sports to the authorities.

Sources told Times of Malta that at no point did Grima or any other minister or government official interfere with the process or give instructions that breach standard anti-doping procedures.

One source said that when he got wind of the situation, Grima contacted doping officials and told them he expects them “to go strictly by the book”.

International anti-doping rules are known to be extremely uncompromising and punishments are harsh. Unlike in other sports, waterpolo players who are found positive to illicit substances are served a worldwide ban.

Neptunes waterpolo club president Matthew Bonello said at no point did any player refuse or avoid any doping test, but insisted the normal testing procedure was not followed during that particular match, which led to “some tension and exchanges between club and doping officials”.

“The two selected Neptunes players queried the criteria utilised for the selection process and once the relevant doping official provided an explanation, our players proceeded with carrying out the doping tests as instructed in a respectable manner,” he said.

Asked whether the club intends to take disciplinary action against Scerri, Bonello said such a decision “is an internal club matter and any action will only be taken or otherwise once any other proceedings are concluded”.

He also questioned why the issue was being raised weeks after the incident, “during the most crucial stages of the premier league season”.

‘Very serious incident’ – anti-doping agency

In the days following the incident, AIMS sent the report to the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) informing them of the “very serious” incident “for any action deemed necessary”.

AIMS told ASA that anti-doping officials are under no obligation to draw players randomly for testing. Rather, it said, the World Anti-Doping Agency encourages the targeted testing of players as a priority and binds anti-doping organisations to undertake a significant amount of testing in this way because random testing “does not ensure that all of the appropriate athletes will be tested enough”.

Since the tests proceeded normally and there was no eventual tampering of the process, the offensive conduct towards the doping official shall be addressed through the disciplinary rules of sports organisations.

ASA president Karl Izzo confirmed the association’s executive members sought legal advice over the incident and “will take further action through the disciplinary commission according to its rules and regulations”.

Izzo would not confirm what kind of disciplinary action is being considered but sources with knowledge of the sport and its regulations said Scerri could face a suspension of up to 40 games – meaning he would be forced off the pitch for around a year and a half.

Scerri has a history of trouble. In 2010, he was conditionally discharged for three years after he admitted to throwing a flying kick aimed at the Neptunes team doctor in a fight that broke out during a match. He was also suspended for 10 games and fined €960 after he was found guilty of threatening to kill an ASA official at the close of a league waterpolo game.

Scerri racked up well over €3,000 in fines by the Aquatic Sports Association over the past three years for a range of offences, according to a public list of disciplinary decisions. In July 2023 alone, he faced three separate disciplinary proceedings before the association.