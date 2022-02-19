The Labour and Nationalist parties have urged their heavyweights to help draw in supporters for their weekly political events as general election fever sets in.

Sources in the two main political parties said messages have been sent out in recent days urging prominent players to rally supporters for the respective ‘Sunday sermons’ addressed by their leaders.

The PN will be holding a gathering in Mosta while Labour is set to descend on the Floriana granaries tomorrow. Known as il-Fosos, the large open space at the entrance to the capital is synonymous with election campaigns.

The PL will be taking up an area at the back of the granaries and has already erected what party insiders yesterday described as one of the largest tents ever booked by the party.

Ministers given a telling off

Meanwhile, government ministers were all sent a message this week urging them to attend Sunday events in support of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

It is unacceptable, the message reads, that some ministers were planning to canvass their constituency at the same time as the prime minister was set to address the party faithful.

Not only were they ordered to attend but they were also urged to bring their helpers along too.

“If you want to work in your electoral districts on Sundays, go before or after the activity,” the message ends.

Sources within the Nationalist Party said that they too had been issued with instructions not to miss out on the Sunday gatherings.

“We [members of the shadow cabinet] were told that we should all attend the event addressed by Bernard [Grech] as our attendance helps fill up the space and draw in supporters,” an opposition MP said.

Election speculation

Speculation is growing within political circles that Abela could be poised to announce an election this weekend.

This weekend is Abela’s last chance to announce an election if he wants it to be held next month.

The prime minister would have to dissolve parliament on Monday if he wants to hold an election on March 26. This would fall within the obligatory 33-day window between the dissolution of the House and polling day, as laid out in the country’s laws.

The month of April is far less likely as a planned visit by Pope Francis and the Easter holidays clash with political campaigning.

The prime minister has other options before him, including a possible election in May or going the distance and having a vote in June.

Abela has remained coy when asked by journalists about the matter, saying only that the election will be held by the time the legislature draws to a close.