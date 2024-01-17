The Labour Party has approved former Project Green CEO Steve Ellul as a candidate for the European Parliament elections in June.

Ellul is a financial analyst and lecturer at the University of Malta having previously held a senior position at Bank of Valletta. 

He has been active in the Labour Party for several years and led a group which came up with proposals regarding the economy as part of the 100 Ideas process held by the party ahead of the general election.

Steve Ellul is married and has two daughters.  

