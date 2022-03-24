Labour Party candidate Edward Cassar Delia has denied sending out fuel vouchers to constituents, in what could be a breach of electoral laws.

Constituents on Cassar Delia's district have received a mailshot of the candidate's face together with a €10 voucher from Lourdes service station in Żabbar or Auto Hub in Marsa.

When contacted, Cassar Delia, who is running on the second and third districts, confirmed the leaflet was his but denied any knowledge of the fuel vouchers attached to them.

"The leaflet is mine, but I know nothing about the voucher. The signature is not mine", he said.

Questioned if he would be filing a police report, Cassar Delia said he would take any necessary legal action to protect his name.

Election laws prohibit candidates from providing any “food, drink, entertainment, or provision to or for any person, for the purpose of corruptly influencing that persons or any other person to give or refrain from giving his vote at the election…”

Apart from placing the onus on candidates, the law also states that any voter who “corruptly accepts” or takes any such food, drink, entertainment, or provision shall also be guilty of the offence of treating.

Last year, multiple complaints were filed with the standards commissioner over the practice of treating.

Hzyler rejected the complaints, saying a breach of the law could only take place once an election is called.

Rule of law NGO Repubblika had also demanded a police investigation into MP Rosianne Cutajar distributing oranges to the elderly.