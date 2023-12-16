“Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will eat forever,” an old adage goes.

The saying coins two distinguished readings of social policy, which is about enabling the well-being of citizens, in particular those experiencing vulnerabilities. Through proper structures and initiatives, social policy seeks to make society a more humane, just and inclusive community. Social policy is the soul of politics.

The ‘fish-giving’ approach is more concerned with the microenvironment of the vulnerable. It does not seek to determine the causes of vulnerability. Neither does it seek to propose solutions and/or motivate the vulnerable to move forward. Its main concern is about the here and now.

Although such an approach has its merits and surely, a hungry person will enjoy eating fish, handouts only solve the problem for today, reinforcing the ‘tomorrow never comes’ mentality.

It also risks enabling dependency on the provider, who in turn can exercise control and blackmail. Finally, ‘fish giving’ is subject to the benevolence of the provider rather than on the rights/human dignity of the vulnerable person.

It was a populist budget, knowing that local and European elections are round the corner

On the other hand, the ‘teaching to fish’ approach is more ambitious and challenging. While acknowledging the here and now precariousness, it identifies not only the roots of one’s vulnerability, but proposes a way forward. It seeks to break the cycle of vulnerability by offering a range of opportunities and skills for the person to grow. In short, ‘teaching to fish’ is about self-empowerment.

Recently, the Labour government presented the annual budget. It is a time for the government to not only take a snapshot of the current scenario, but also to highlight solutions and a way forward on a number of thorny issues.

Sadly, this budget was ‘weighty’ on fish but ‘light’ on empowerment and solutions.

Beyond the gloss, it was a here-and-now exercise; it was a budget for today, forgetting that tomorrow will arrive. It was a populist budget, knowing that local and European elections are round the corner. In doing so, it exposed the government’s Achilles heels: governing by crisis.

By giving fish, Labour continues to reinforce the culture of dependence, with the expectation that common Joe is to be grateful and indebted. In his address, Prime Minister Robert Abela came across as a patronising benevolent master.

Although I have no qualms acknowledging that a number of families will feel assured for a day or two, surely throwing money at the current structural problems does not solve our problems. Money may alleviate the burden, but will not remove the encumbrance.

To quote an example, the elderly are to receive an increase of €15 in their pensions (actually, the increase is merely €2.19 since €12.81 is the cost of living adjustment). But then, the government has failed to address many of the elderly’s concerns, such as mobility, loneliness, day/night shelter facilities, security, hospital appointments list, community services and mental health, among other issues. On the other hand, the government glosses over the increase of over four years on the minimum wage (studies by Caritas have indicated a much higher amount), but makes no attempt to encourage work mobility and high-quality jobs.

It fails to mention how we are to make a quantum leap, from a quantity economy to one based on quality and value. Labour continues to promote/enable an economy based on cheap labour with all its ramifications.

Within this context, a number of constitutional bodies, as well as the Nationalist Party, have rightly underlined that the budget failed to offer medium-/long-term solutions.

How are we going to tackle overdevelopment that has turned Malta into one big construction site? What are the plans to deal with the frustrating daily traffic congestions and the feeling of suffocation due to overpopulation?

How are we going to improve our poor level of public infrastructure and waste collection? How is the government going to control the cost of living spiral without scapegoating anyone?

What does the government intend to do to convince our young people not to leave the country? How will the government tackle the elephant in the room: corruption?

Few questions out of many. Therefore, the budget has failed to prepare the nation for tomorrow’s challenges.

Labour has not only opened a massage parlour to massage inflated greedy egos but has also now turned itself into a fishmonger!

Ironically, Labour stalwarts prefer caviar to fish! “Malta ġusta – A fair Malta” was the Budget 2024 theme.

My foot!

Albert Buttigieg is the PN spokesperson for a better standard of living.