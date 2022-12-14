Labour grassroot supporters are furious at the national broadcaster after it scrapped a mini-documentary series on former prime minister Dom Mintoff, fearing a political backlash.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported that the PBS board decided not to broadcast the four-part documentary series on the life of the Labour leader after some of its members felt it would not sit well with viewers sensitive about the Mintoff years.

In a major private Facebook group for Labour canvassers, members and delegates, the story spread like wildfire with many expressing their anger and dismay.

“Shame on you. Bothering Nationalists was too much for you but you had no problem bothering Labourites. Whoever is responsible for this decision needs to shoulder responsibility and resign,” wrote one Labour party member.

Another even called for the government to intervene: “I was under the impression that Labour was in government, yet, we can’t even have a documentary about a former Labour prime minister.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to say it anyway – whoever is running the country is an absolute clown to accept this sort of thing.”

Another said the national broadcaster was financed through public funds and has a duty to provide quality broadcasting on matters of national importance. This, they argued, included the island’s political history.

I hate to say it, but I’m going to say it anyway – whoever is running the country is an absolute clown to accept this sort of thing. - PL supporter

Others took umbrage at the PL, with one saying “the more you work for this party, the more they push you out of existence”.

Outspoken Labour radio personality Emmanuel Cuschieri also weighed in on the matter, saying he expected the PBS board to explain itself to the public.

Documentary deemed 'balanced' by editorial review panel

The documentary, which was produced externally by private production company I Vision, was commissioned by the Foundation for National Celebrations to mark 10 years since Mintoff’s death.

The decision comes despite it being approved by an editorial review panel which sources said had found the production to offer a “balanced and well-researched” take on the life of the controversial political figure.

An excerpt from the PL Facebook group.

However, earlier this month, members of the PBS board raised concerns that including a documentary on a Labour political figure in its upcoming programming schedule without counter-balancing it against a similar production on a Nationalist figure would not sit well with PN-leaning viewers.

Questions sent to PBS chairman Mark Sammut last week remain unanswered.

Bernard Grech: 'I cannot comment'

Asked about it, opposition leader Bernard Grech said he was not aware of the TV series and said he had no comment to make.

Commenting on whether he had any problem with a documentary on Mintoff airing, he said he could not comment on something he had no knowledge of.

Bernard Grech said he could not comment on the documentary. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Alan Paul Mizzi, who produced the documentary, also declined to comment when contacted, saying only that he had been informed his production would not feature in the upcoming PBS winter schedule.

He said he was not informed of the reason behind the decision.

His production company has been involved in a number of documentaries aired on the national broadcaster on the lives of prominent Maltese figures from former president Agatha Barbara, writer and academic Oliver Friggieri, publisher Mabel Strickland and Malta’s first prime minister, Joseph Howard.

Mizzi has also produced recurring programmes on PBS, including Ilsienna, a popular show on Maltese language and etymology, which has run for four consecutive years.

Liam Gauci, who heads the foundation, said he had not formally been informed of PBS’s decision and so had no comment to make.

A four-time prime minister, Mintoff is arguably the most controversial figure in Malta’s political history.

He is both revered as a great social reformer by his acolytes and abhorred by his critics as an enabler of violence and injustice.