Labour will announce 1,000 election proposals during the campaign trail, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

“We have a plan with 1,000 proposals which was born from a concept of drafting 100 ideas, that all came from the people,” Abela said.

He was addressing the PL’s largest mass rally of the 2022 general election, which saw a few hundred party supporters gather for a seated event at the Naxxar trade fair grounds.

Giving a hint at what these measures could include, Abela said Labour will be announcing social measures aimed at young and expecting families.

The PL would this coming week be unveiling measures and incentives for those who are trying to start a family, Abela hinted.

“A just society gives the same opportunities to everyone. Everyone must have the same opportunities and a government led by me will be with you in every moment,” he said.

Abela’s speech was devoid of any major announcements as he capped off his first week of campaigning.

The Labour leader started off his speech with a line deliberately targeting the sister island.

The party, he said, has a clear plan for “Gozitans and the Maltese”.

The placing of Gozo before Malta has been interpreted by party insiders and political observers as signalling Labour’s intent to secure the smaller island of the thirteenth district.

Looking back over the first week of the campaign trail, Abela said that once he had blown the whistle he had announced one electoral pledge after another while the Nationalist Party had announced one resignation after another.

One week ago, when he announced the start of the campaign, Abela said he had been emotional and carried away.

“And since then I’ve had beautiful days. What can be more beautiful than speaking to the people?” he asked rhetorically.

Abela said Labour is credible when it makes announcements because it had delivered over the past legislature.

While the PL would not be going on a pledge spending spree, Abela said it had come up with an electoral manifesto that benefited everyone.

Earlier on Sunday, PL deputy leader Daniel Jose Micallef urged party loyalists not to get carried away with surveys predicting a Labour landslide.

“This morning we woke up to surveys, but you know as much as I do that these meaning absolutely nothing,” he said.

Micallef warned Labour supporters not to believe that the party was unbeatable.

This is the mindset that had infected the Nationalist Party and would be the undoing the PL too, he warned.

“I grew up in a time when the other side used to say they were unbeatable. I remember the ringing sound of ‘Labour is over',” he said.