The Labour Party said Thursday it wants to remain the guarantor of equality for everyone as it displayed the 'Progressive Pride' colours at the start of the month dedicated to LGBTIQ+ persons.

The colours were displayed above the entrance of its headquarters in Hamrun.

Party CEO Randolph De Battista said Malta should be proud of being a leader in LGBTIQ+ rights but should continue to fight prejudice to ensure that everyone feels part of an inclusive Maltese society.

The progressive version of the Pride flag was designed last year to include intersex persons, the party said.