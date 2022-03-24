The US Secretary of State sent his President an urgent telegram. “With regard to the European security conference, the main problem is the obstruction by Malta. The Russians tried to enlist our support for some strong-arm tactics to isolate Malta”.

This was 1975 and Labour managed to antagonise two superpowers, the US and the USSR, and another 32 countries. Mintoff was playing the prima donna and holding everybody to ransom. He won only isolation for Malta.

Four decades later Labour again humiliated and isolated Malta. In the wake of Russian atrocities in the Ukraine, Europe was enraged. Tone-deaf Labour failed to sense the wrath of its allies. At the European Parliament, Labour’s four MEPs voted to retain golden passports. They were on their own. Out of 681 MEPs, only eight others joined them. Not a single MEP from Labour’s Socialists and Democrats was on their side. Abandoned even by their allies, Labour disgraced our country, our name.

At 7pm of July 10, 1975, the Finnish foreign minister called Mintoff from Geneva where 35 countries were meeting at the CSCE conference. Mintoff reassured the Finn he would not create problems. All 34 nations agreed to meet in Helsinki on July 30. When all other countries were due to sign the agreement Maltese delegate, Kingswell announced Mintoff wouldn’t give his answer until 11am the next day.

Soviet Deputy Foreign Minister Kovalev protested “we are subjected to blackmail and humiliated, this represents an attempt by Malta to blackmail 34 countries”. The Romanians commented “It is ridiculous for the rest to sit around awaiting unacceptable amendments”. Henry Kissinger, the American Secretary of State warned “We’re not dealing with exactly a rational man”.

Sherer, Kissinger’s advisor, informed them that Mintoff was on the beach or riding somewhere. Gromyko, the Soviet foreign minister complained, “There’s this Malta that gets the idea it can hold up all the others. What do they want? To declare war on the US, the Soviet Union?”

Kovalev replied succinctly: “First they want to humiliate all the participants. Second, for Mintoff to be in the world’s limelight”. “Isolate Malta as we proposed,” he suggested. And they did.

For years Malta paid the price for Labour’s antics. Sadly, Malta’s paying that price again.

Labour lacks the most basic emotional intelligence, it fails to gauge the mood. It acts like a spoilt brat insisting it still wants its sweets as the sweet shop burns. Labour could never vote to ban golden passports – Robert Abela had too much to lose. But they could have abstained. At least they would be among another 74 MEPs.

Labour stands out like a sore thumb and exposes Malta as a rapacious money-grubbing miser, drawing universal opprobrium. Labour’s insolent vote elicits revulsion. How can Malta insist on making money off the rest of Europe, endangering the security of everybody else? Is Labour just blind with insatiable greed, plain dumb or both?

In 1975 Mintoff managed to unite the world in collective antipathy and disgust at his tactics. In 2022 Robert Abela unites Europe in disgust at his stingy callousness. Their disgust would be magnified if they knew his company was selling Russian oligarchs passports and he was renting them his Żejtun property.

Labour lacks the most basic emotional intelligence, it fails to gauge the mood. It acts like a spoilt brat insisting it still wants its sweets as the sweet shop burns - Kevin Cassar

In the 1980s as Poland’s Solidarnosc movement made tentative steps in its fight for freedom, PN mass meetings were characterised by Solidarnosc red and white flags. PN supported the brave Poles in standing up for their rights. Solidarnosc would play a central role in the fall of Communism and the Soviet Union.

But Labour took the side of the repressive Eastern bloc, forging alliances with despots like Caucescu. As PN led its voters in supporting the oppressed, Labour honoured the oppressors.

Labour entered into two secret agreements with North Korea just after it lost the 1981 vote. The first provided “a free offer of military assistance”, the second, weapons, ammunition, and training for Malta’s riot squad. That squad and ammunition would be used against Maltese citizens.

As the winds of change blew, Labour obstinately stuck to its old allegiances with Communist dictators. Caucescu was warmly welcomed to Malta in October 1983. His wife Elena was given an honoris causa. In 1984, a high delegation of the Romanian communist party met the Labour Party, the GWU and was welcomed by President Agatha Barbara.

In July 1985 President Barbara met Caucescu in Bucharest. Caucescu would orchestrate a massacre of his own people as they rose to depose him four years later.

By then Malta had got rid of Labour. And regained the world’s respect. By December 1989 Bush and Gorbachev chose Malta to hold their famous summit, weeks after the fall of the Berlin wall. Malta had reclaimed its rightful place on the world stage.

When Libya finally rose against its brutal dictator Ghaddafi, another close ally of Labour, a PN government was there to make the right decisions. Two Libyan fighter jets defected to Malta after Ghaddafi ordered the pilots to fire on civilians. Lawrence Gonzi provided them with political asylum. And refused to return the war planes, despite the risks to Maltese assets in Libya.

Abela’s dilly-dallying in the face of Russian hostilities in Ukraine couldn’t be more different. Abela decided to continue to sell passports but was then strong armed into changing tack. He insisted Ukrainian refugees would still pay €100 in quarantine fees daily. Then he ordered his MEPs to vote against banning golden passports.

This is the stark difference. PN got visa free travel to the US for Malta. Labour risks losing it. PN got Malta into the EU and the eurozone. Labour got us the FATF greylist. PN won respect, Labour earns contempt and isolation. Roberta Metsola won the acclaim of the overwhelming majority of MEPs, Labour’s MEPs are ostracised.

Labour squandered all the goodwill Malta enjoyed. Labour attracts only derision and scorn. Once again, Labour’s bungling earned Malta a blot, an indelible stain, a badge of dishonour – and complete isolation. Well done Robert.