Labour leadership hopeful Robert Abela has said that he was "personally pained" by the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He said that although there had been moments when he had not agreed with the Caruana Galizia family’s positions following her murder, he understood and sympathised with their pain.

“I understand that their mother was killed, and in the case of her husband, he lost his wife, so I can understand from a family sentiment, and I have a sense of sadness about all this,” he said.

Video: Ivan Martin

Fielding questions from reporters, Dr Abela also said that if elected party leader and Prime Minister, he would consult with as wide a range of people as possible and this would include Dr Muscat.

Asked if he felt the PL and government needed a clean break from Dr Muscat’s input, Dr Abela said Dr Muscat had already announced that he would be keeping his seat in Parliament.

“If he feels he has an opinion on a matter, I am ready to hear it,” he said.

Video: Ivan Martin

Dr Abela was fielding questions after addressing a press conference in which he went over the details of his pledge on affordable housing.

He said that although 1,000 social housing units were in the pipeline, they were not enough to cater for the Housing Authority waiting list.

He said that rather than building on virgin land, a new state entity should invite the owners of vacant, properties to sell them to the government at market prices. The sites would then be converted for social housing.

The initial target would be to identify 4,000 properties, from which a first group of 500 would be shortlisted. This model would yield faster results than building properties from scratch.

A bond issue could be made to fund such projects. The bonds could be recouped from the social rent rates paid by the tenants.

“Rather than the concept of free social housing what we would have is affordable housing,” he said. He insisted that rents should not exceed 30 per cent of one’s income.