Chris Fearne remains the favourite to become prime minister, according to the latest internal poll commissioned by his team.

The health minister enjoys the support of 68.1 per cent of Labour Party members and delegates while MP Robert Abela is backed by 31.9 per cent.

The sample of 601 members in a survey carried out by MAS between December 27 and December 30 is statistically representative by gender, age and district. The margin of error is five per cent.

Mr Fearne leads across all age brackets but has seen a slight drop in the 45 to 54 age group where he has the support of 57.7 per cent.

Support for the deputy prime minister runs across the majority of districts apart from district one, six, eight and nine where Dr Abela leads. District seven shows a tie between the two, but Mr Fearne has seen an increase in support across members in other districts.

Excluding respondents from the sample who said they were still undecided or did not want to state their voting preference leaves Mr Fearne leading with 64.8 per cent.

The Sunday Times of Malta is informed that another internal poll shows Mr Fearne’s support at around 65 per cent.

A new Labour leader and prime minister will be elected in Saturday’s election, brought about by Joseph Muscat’s resignation two and a half years into his term.