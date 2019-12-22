Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Sunday that the race for a new leader proved how united the Labour Party was.

Speaking on the Labour Party’s ONE Radio, Dr Muscat said that a similar race that saw Opposition leader Adrian Delia elected to the helm of the Nationalist Party in September 2017 had split that party into a thousand pieces.

Dr Muscat said that both candidates hoping to replace him had the qualities to lead the PL and the country, and Labour was lucky to have such candidates to choose from.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Cabinet advisor Robert Abela are going head-to-head in a race that will end on January 12.

Dr Muscat said he was convinced that the winner would “continue leading the country towards further success".

