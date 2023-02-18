Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has called for a cross-party pledge to limit the scope of personal data used in targeted advertising campaigns but admits enforcement would be “impossible” without strong EU-wide action.

In an open letter sent to Maltese MPs, Agius Saliba said politicians “should send a strong message” by pledging to restrict the scope of personal data used in targeted advertising for the next European Parliament and local council elections.

MPs from across the political spectrum should limit their use of personal data to the location of a person’s constituency, the languages they speak and their age, he said.

Currently, politicians can target advertising campaigns based on a wide range of personal data shared on social media platforms, including gender, relationship status, employment, personal interests and political preferences.

Describing it as “a wild west situation” and “frightening and worrying”, Agius Saliba thinks this form of targeting needs to change. “As a small island nation with a small population, we can lead by example,” he said, noting that the suggested pledge would bring Malta in line with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), an agreement brought into law last November and applicable from February 2024.

According to the European Commission’s website, in addition to banning targeting minors, the act “bans targeted advertising based on... personal data, such as sexual orientation or religious beliefs”.

Asked how the suggested pledge could be enforced, Agius Saliba admits it remains “impossible” from a technical standpoint until next February, adding that placing technology-based limitations on platforms such as Facebook could only happen with strong EU action.

Responding to Times of Malta as to whether random spot checks could be carried out on the social media accounts of political figures, Agius Saliba agreed these could “easily be carried out”, but stressed the need to wait to see how the DSA is enforced next year.

How much are Maltese politicians spending?

While Facebook and Instagram do not allow users to see how adverts are targeted, they reveal how much political figures have spent on advertising, both for individual adverts and across time.

Between March 2019 and February 7, 2023, Robert Abela’s official page spent €88,004 across 350 adverts on Facebook and Instagram, with €79,873 of this covered by the Labour Party. In the same period, the Maltese government spent €58,530.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech’s official page paid €113,180 between April 2019 and February 2023. According to Facebook, he covered €49,431 of that himself.

Agius Saliba said although there are currently no restrictions on targeted advertising for political campaigns in Malta, the General Elections Act forbids the use of online advertising the day of or immediately preceding election day.

At the time of writing, Agius Saliba reported he had not received a reply from any MP on the issue.