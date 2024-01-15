Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar will not contest the upcoming European Parliament elections, she has confirmed.

The 34-year-old lawyer, who first contested and was elected in 2019, said she had made a "difficult and necessary decision at this stage in my life" but did not elaborate further.

"After 12 years of service in public life, I decided not to contest the European Parliament election," she wrote on Facebook on Monday. "I am proud to have had the privilege to represent you."

She is the second of Labour's four MEPs to announce they will not recontest after Alfred Sant confirmed he would not stand in June's elections.

She said she was grateful to all those who supported her, her family, her canvassers and political team and the Labour Party.

She also thanked the people of Nadur who voted her to the locality's local council two times in a row before her run for the EU Parliament.

It remains unclear why she decided to leave the EU political scene.

Cutajar was the first Gozitan and the youngest Maltese to have ever been elected as MEP.

She was first elected to the Nadur local council in 2012 when she was still a University law student, and was elected to the EU Parliament on her first run.

"I returned your trust in work for our country. I maintained continuous pressure for EU policies that recognise the realities and challenges of islands like ours and worked for a more inclusive digital sector and the principles of equality and social justice," she wrote.

She had warm wishes for the prime minister and the PL candidates and vowed to remain available to help the party.

Cutajar is vice-chair of the SEArica Intergroup at the European Parliament, focusing on islands, seas, rivers and coastal areas.

Her work was focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and digitalisation.

Before she took her political career to Brussels, she served as Chairperson of Gozo’s PL Regional Committee and worked as a lawyer within the Office of the Prime Minister.