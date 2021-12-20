Labour MP Silvio Grixti has resigned from parliament after being interrogated by the police over an investigation into irregular medical sick notes.

Grixti was recently questioned by the police’s Financial Crimes Investigation Department and released on police bail, Times of Malta is informed.

Sources privy to details of the investigation said police are looking into sick notes and other documents that were signed by the doctor which may have been fraudulent or irregular.

He is currently on police bail.

Grixti submitted his resignation on Monday morning.

Lawyer Franco Debono, who is representing Grixti, said his client has no comment to make. The former MP is also being represented by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.

The Labour MP was elected for the first time in the 2017 general election on the third district.