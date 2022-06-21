Labour MPs on Tuesday blocked a proposal to have Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà testify about the Electrogas investigation before a parliamentary committee.

The government MPs argued that the public accounts committee does not have the authority to question the commissioner about a potentially ongoing police investigation.

Opposition MP Robert Cutajar said during a meeting on Tuesday that it is “suspicious” how Labour MPs are so intent on blocking Gafà’s testimony.

Comparisons were drawn to how Labour MPs had not objected to police testifying about the oil corruption scandal before the same committee some nine years ago.

RELATED STORIES Labour MPs object to Angelo Gafà testifying in parliament's Electrogas probe

Speaker: PAC should decide whether Angelo Gafà testifies in Electrogas probe

Details about the alleged corruption had emerged during the dying days of the last PN administration in early 2013.

PL MP Glen Bedingfield argued that when it came to the alleged corruption in oil sales, the investigation had already been concluded and people prosecuted.

PAC chairman and PN MP Darren Carabott questioned why the government MPs were acting as Gafà’s lawyer.

When a vote was taken at the end of the meeting, PL MPs Alex Muscat, Andy Ellul, Glen Bedingfield and Clayton Bartolo all voted against the proposed summons of the commissioner, overturning the Opposition’s vote in favour.

The public accounts committee probe into Electrogas, ongoing since 2020, has been plagued by bickering and delays.