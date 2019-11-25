Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has won the unanimous backing of Labour MPs in a secret ballot, amid political turmoil in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

In a brief statement, the Labour Party said Dr Muscat had himself asked for the vote of confidence during a meeting of the PL’s parliamentary group.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s office in Castille on Monday afternoon.

A prominent businessman, Yorgen Fenech, is being interrogated by police in connection with the case. In 2018, leaked emails revealed that Mr Fenech owns a secret company, 17 Black, identified as a source of funds for offshore firms owned by minister Konrad Mizzi and OPM chief of staff Konrad Mizzi.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona was also called in for police questioning on Saturday, with a ministry spokeswoman saying he was asked to “provide some clarifications, including on speculations that were made about him in the past”.

Times of Malta on Monday reported that many Labour MPs want Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri to be sacked. On Sunday, Times of Malta revealed that the Prime Minister intends to step down within the next nine months.

In its statement, the PL said that its entire parliamentary group had pledged to continue in government throughout the remainder of the legislature.

“Today’s meeting was part of a process that will continue and lead to decisions,” the party said, without elaborating.

