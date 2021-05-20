The Labour Party on Thursday saluted veteran journalist Felix Agius, who has died aged 73.

Agius headed the GWU daiy l-orizzont before assuming the editorship of the Labour Sunday newspaper KullHadd.

The party praised Agius for his work in journalism and in the promotion of socialist ideals.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat also expressed his condolences in a Facebook post. He recalled how Agius had mentored him as a journalist. Then in 2008 he was among several people who had urged him to stand for the party leadership to succeed Alfred Sant, but he had turned them down, saying he was not interested.

But Agius insisted, following him right into his bedroom and sitting on his bed to argue that he should stand.

It was thanks to people such as Agius that he had been able to carry out his work, Muscat said.