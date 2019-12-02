Labour party activists are urging supporters to gather in a show of support for outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Around 300 people are listed as attending the gathering planned for Monday evening outside party headquarters in Hamrun and being promoted on Facebook.

A party spokesman said no official events were being held and Labour has previously urged supporters not to gather for similar planned turnout.

Organisers of the unoffical event say it is to "let the Prime Minister know that we're here for him and for our country".

On Friday the party put out a statement discouraging people from gathering in front of the Labour Party headquarters.

A police spokesman said he was unaware of any permits being granted for the event.