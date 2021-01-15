The Labour Party confirmed on Friday that Oliver Scicluna, chairman of the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability, will be co-opted into Parliament.

Scicluna will be replacing Gavin Gulia, who resigned from parliament minutes after being sworn in as MP on Wednesday.

Times of Malta first reported that Scicluna was expected to replace Gulia on Wednesday.

Late on Friday, the PL said in a statement that it was Prime Minister Robert Abela who put Scicluna's name before the party's parliamentary group.

Abela also met with the party's executive to discuss Scicluna’s co-option after he was unanimously approved through "a co-option mechanism to fill the vacant parliamentary seat".

In 2014 Scicluna was appointed chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability and two years later he was made Malta’s first Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability – a role he continues to fulfil to this day.

Scicluna has also served on several government boards, including that of Transport Malta, Jobsplus, the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.